Sri Lanka's Tamils oppose 'Vesak Day' celebrations

A Tamil leader said the 'Vesak' is celebrated by the military on a grand scale to trample the feelings of the Tamil people and to demonstrate the Sinhala country in the North and East. Sri Lankan Tamils have voiced displeasure over the military's 'Vesak Day' celebration in the former conflict zone, saying all should observe it as a 'Black Day' as no justice has been delivered to the victims of the brutal civil war.

