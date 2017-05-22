Sri Lanka's president replaces foreign minister

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka's president on Monday removed the country's liberal foreign minister who spearheaded a successful campaign to extricate the country from possible international sanctions over war crime allegations from the country's long civil war. In the first Cabinet reshuffle of the coalition government since 2015, President Maithripala Sirisena replaced Mangala Samaraweera as foreign minister and gave him the portfolio of finance and mass media minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.