Sri Lanka's firebrand Buddhist monk goes into hiding

A controversial Sri Lankan Buddhist monk linked to a wave of hate attacks targeting the country's Muslim minority has gone into hiding, his party and police said today. Galagodaatte Gnanasara's Buddhist Force party said the monk, who is wanted in connection with recent arson attacks against mosques and Muslim-owned businesses, had feared he could be assassinated.

