Sri Lanka's economic growth expected to rebound modestly to 4.8-4.9 percent in 2017/18

May 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Economic growth is expected to rebound modestly to 4.8-4.9 percent in 2017 and 2018, according to a recent report of a survey by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific . The Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2017 released by UNESCAP earlier this month expects the agricultural activity to recover from adverse weather conditions experienced last year and in the early months of this year.

