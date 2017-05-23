Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center warns of flooding of rivers in ...
May 25, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center today warned the public in low lying areas of the Kelani, Kalu and Walawe Rivers of rising water levels. The DMC issuing a special weather advisory for heavy rain falls for the next 48 hours announced that the water levels of some reservoirs and rivers have been rising and requested the public to be vigilant.
