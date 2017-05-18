Sri Lankans Dig for Woman Feared Trap...

Sri Lankans Dig for Woman Feared Trapped in Collapsed Building

Rescuers were digging through rubble trying to save a woman they feared was trapped inside a collapsed wedding reception hall in the Sri Lankan capital Friday, officials said after confirming that one man had been killed and 23 injured. A hospital official said one man was pulled alive from the debris after being trapped for five hours but died soon after he was admitted to hospital.

