Sri Lankan Tamils release Peace Doves in Milton Keynes

1 hr ago

The Milton Keynes Tamil Forum welcomed members of the Sri Lankan Tamil community to the Conniburrow Community Centre on on Wednesday. They came together to remember the many thousands of their kith and kin who lost their lives in the decades-long civil war in Sri Lanka, which ended in 2009.

Chicago, IL

