Sri Lankan shares slip; investors await clarity on tax

May 15 Sri Lankan shares ended marginally lower on Monday, slipping from a near one-year high hit last week, as investors waited for some clarity after the finance ministry said a new tax structure is being considered under reforms. Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake on Sunday said a new tax revenue proposal, which has yet to be approved by the parliament, would further increase government coffers in the coming years.

Chicago, IL

