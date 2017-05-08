Sri Lankan shares little changed ahead of holidays
May 9 Sri Lankan shares closed little changed on Tuesday, hovering near their highest close in about one year, with gains in banks offset by losses in beverage and telecommunication shares. Stockbrokers said they expect the bullish trend to continue after holidays with the central bank holding key policy rates steady amid falling T-bill yields.
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
