Sri Lankan shares little changed ahead of holidays

May 9 Sri Lankan shares closed little changed on Tuesday, hovering near their highest close in about one year, with gains in banks offset by losses in beverage and telecommunication shares. Stockbrokers said they expect the bullish trend to continue after holidays with the central bank holding key policy rates steady amid falling T-bill yields.

Chicago, IL

