Sri Lankan shares end near one-year high; blue chips lead

May 12 Sri Lankan shares ended marginally higher on Friday, near a one-year high, led by gains in blue chips such as Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc. Stockbrokers said they expect the bullish trend to continue next week with the central bank holding key policy rates steady amid falling T-bill yields.

