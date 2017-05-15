Sri Lankan shares end at 1-yr high on...

Sri Lankan shares end at 1-yr high on foreign buying, trade concession

5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 16 Sri Lankan shares hit a one-year closing high on Tuesday with foreign investors buying blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc and as the island nation regained a trade concession from the European Union . The Colombo stock index ended 0.49 percent firmer at 6,692.33, its highest close since May 16, 2016.

Chicago, IL

