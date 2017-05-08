Sri Lankan rupee firmer in lacklustre trade ahead of holidays

May 9 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended slightly firmer on Tuesday due to exporter dollar sales and inward remittances, while trading was dull ahead of a two-day holiday. Sri Lanka's central bank does not want to allow the rupee to fall "too quickly", Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said earlier in the day, but suggested further weakness in the exchange rate is on the cards as policy makers sought a competitive currency.

