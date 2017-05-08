Sri Lankan rupee firmer in lacklustre...

Sri Lankan rupee firmer in lacklustre trade ahead of holidays

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 9 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended slightly firmer on Tuesday due to exporter dollar sales and inward remittances, while trading was dull ahead of a two-day holiday. Sri Lanka's central bank does not want to allow the rupee to fall "too quickly", Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said earlier in the day, but suggested further weakness in the exchange rate is on the cards as policy makers sought a competitive currency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC