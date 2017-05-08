Sri Lankan rupee firmer in lacklustre trade ahead of holidays
May 9 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended slightly firmer on Tuesday due to exporter dollar sales and inward remittances, while trading was dull ahead of a two-day holiday. Sri Lanka's central bank does not want to allow the rupee to fall "too quickly", Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said earlier in the day, but suggested further weakness in the exchange rate is on the cards as policy makers sought a competitive currency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC