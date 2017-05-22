Sri Lankan rupee falls; cbank plan to buy dollars weighs

May 22 The Sri Lankan rupee weakened on Monday on dollar demand from importers and was seen easing further after the central bank said it would buy dollars directly from the market to boost reserves. The central bank is targeting $1.2 billion in direct market purchases of dollars to boost the island nation's reserves this year, Indrajit Coomaraswamy, the monetary authority's chief, said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.