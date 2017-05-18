Sri Lankan rupee ends steady after pa...

Sri Lankan rupee ends steady after paring early gains

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 18 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Thursday, erasing gains from earlier in the day on investor concerns that the currency would fall after the central bank set a target for buying dollars directly from the market in a bid to boost reserves. Rupee forwards were active, with spot-next forwards closing steady at 152.85/90 per dollar.

