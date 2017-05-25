Sri Lankan rupee edges up on dollar selling by banks
May 26 The Sri Lankan rupee rose slightly on Friday as dollar selling by banks surpassed importer demand for the U.S. currency, traders said. Rupee forwards were active, with spot-next forwards at 152.80/90 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 152.90/95.
