Sri Lankan refugees return from south India5 min ago

Sri Lankan refugees return from south India

Colombo, May 9 A group of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees returned from south India on Tuesday, the government said. Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Minister D.M. Swaminathan said 16 refugees returned and were greeted by officials at the main international airport outside Colombo, reports Xinhua news agency.

Chicago, IL

