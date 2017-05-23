Sri Lankan President assures government's commitment to ensure social justice
May 22, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena says ensuring social justice for the benefit of the people is the prime commitment of his government. Since the election of this government to power, it has taken many steps to ensure and protect social justice, human rights, freedom and democracy in the society, the President says.
