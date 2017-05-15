Sri Lankan President asks whether it's ethical for JO to meet Indian PM after planning to hoist black flags during his visit May 15, Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena says if anyone is dreaming to form governments in the wake of people brought by buses to fill a ground then it is joke. Addressing a function held in Polonnaruwa today to hand over land deeds to settlers in Mahaweli zones, the President pointed out that those who said that black flags would be hoisted during the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, had secretly met him in the night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.