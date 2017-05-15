Sri Lankan President asks whether it'...

Sri Lankan President asks whether it's ethical for JO to meet Indian ...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Sri Lankan President asks whether it's ethical for JO to meet Indian PM after planning to hoist black flags during his visit May 15, Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena says if anyone is dreaming to form governments in the wake of people brought by buses to fill a ground then it is joke. Addressing a function held in Polonnaruwa today to hand over land deeds to settlers in Mahaweli zones, the President pointed out that those who said that black flags would be hoisted during the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, had secretly met him in the night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC