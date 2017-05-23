Sri Lankan Navy chief to review passi...

Sri Lankan Navy chief to review passing out parade at Indian Naval Academy

KANNUR: Chief of Sri Lankan Navy , Vice Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, will be the chief guest and the reviewing officer at the passing out of the Spring Term 2017 batch at the Indian Naval Academy , at Ezhimala in the district, will be held on May 27. This is the first time that a foreign naval chief becomes the reviewing officer at the passing out parade of Indian Naval Academy, said the INA authorities in an official press release on Wednesday. A total of 338 cadets from four passing out courses, 92nd Indian Naval Academy Course , 92nd Indian Naval Academy Course , 23rd Naval Orientation Course and 24th Naval Orientation Course , will pass out this time.

