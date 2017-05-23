Sri Lankan Navy arrests six Tamil Nad...

Sri Lankan Navy arrests six Tamil Nadu fishermen

46 min ago

Neduntheevu [Sri Lanka], May 24 : At least six Tamil Nadu fishermen were apprehended along with a boat by the Sri Lankan navy near Neduntheevu island, last night. The fishermen were apprehended by the Lankan Navy near Delft island.

Chicago, IL

