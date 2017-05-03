Sri Lankan government to ensure full media freedom, expects high standards from media
May 03, Jakarta: The government of Sri Lanka is moving towards ensuring full media freedom while expecting high standards from media as well, Deputy Minister of Parliamentary Reforms and Mass Media Karunaratne Paranavithana said. Addressing World Press Freedom Day Conference in Jakarta Wednesday , the Sri Lankan minister said the government will seek high standards in media in Sri Lanka through the establishment of an independent media commission.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
