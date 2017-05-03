Sri Lankan government to ensure full ...

Sri Lankan government to ensure full media freedom, expects high standards from media

May 03, Jakarta: The government of Sri Lanka is moving towards ensuring full media freedom while expecting high standards from media as well, Deputy Minister of Parliamentary Reforms and Mass Media Karunaratne Paranavithana said. Addressing World Press Freedom Day Conference in Jakarta Wednesday , the Sri Lankan minister said the government will seek high standards in media in Sri Lanka through the establishment of an independent media commission.

