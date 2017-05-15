Sri Lankan court further remands 5 Tamil Nadu fishermen till May 29
May 15, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court Monday further remanded five Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy earlier this month for poaching in the island's territorial seas. Thalaimannar Magistrate Court extended the remand of the five fishermen who were lodged in a prison at Vavuniya till May 29 when they were brought to the court today.
