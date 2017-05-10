Sri Lankan accused of killing his wif...

Sri Lankan accused of killing his wife will not appeal deportation

Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingam arrives for a detention review at the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada in Montreal, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Graham Hughes / THE CANADIAN PRESS Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham, accused of murdering his wife, has decided he would rather be deported to Sri Lanka than remain behind bars in Canada.

Chicago, IL

