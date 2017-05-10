Sri Lanka to sign framework agreement with China on investment...
May 14, Colombo: Sri Lanka and China will sign a framework agreement on investment promotion and economic and technical cooperation during Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's visit to China. The agreement, initially drafted by the Chinese with revisions from Sri Lanka, is to be signed between the Ministry of Commerce of China and the Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade.
