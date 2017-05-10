Sri Lanka to increase number of High Court Judges as cases pile up
May 14, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has received the approval of the cabinet of ministers to make amendments to the Judicature Act to enable the government to increase number of high court judges. The government has taken this decision as the cases pending in the courts are piling up while there are not enough judges to resolve the cases.
