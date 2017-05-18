Sri Lanka to create a national policy on teacher recruitment to improve education
May 19, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government is creating a national policy for recruitment of educators to national schools in order to improve the education in state schools, the country's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said. Underscoring the need for a national policy to recruit teachers and principals to schools according to their skills, the Premier said development of education requires specialized knowledge.
