Sri Lanka to construct an expressway ...

Sri Lanka to construct an expressway connecting Northern districts to central hills to develop north

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

May 19, Jaffna: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the government will take measures to construct an expressway to connect the northern districts of Jaffna, Mannar and Trincomalee with Badulla in the central hills. "In a decision to develop infrastructure facilities we have proposed that an expressway connecting Jaffna, Mannar, Trincomalee and Badulla should be built," the Prime Minister said participating in a function on Friday to declare open the new building of the Secretariat of Mannar District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,858 • Total comments across all topics: 281,137,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC