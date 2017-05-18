Sri Lanka to construct an expressway connecting Northern districts to central hills to develop north
May 19, Jaffna: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the government will take measures to construct an expressway to connect the northern districts of Jaffna, Mannar and Trincomalee with Badulla in the central hills. "In a decision to develop infrastructure facilities we have proposed that an expressway connecting Jaffna, Mannar, Trincomalee and Badulla should be built," the Prime Minister said participating in a function on Friday to declare open the new building of the Secretariat of Mannar District.
