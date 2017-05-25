Sri Lanka tea features prominently at...

Sri Lanka tea features prominently at the United Nations in New York

May 25, New York: A spectacular week long photo exhibition of Ceylon tea including a tea tasting titled "The Story of Ceylon Tea" is currently on display from 22-26 May 2017 at the United Nations in New York, to celebrate 150 years of Ceylon Tea. The exhibition featuring banner style story boards narrating the story of Ceylon Tea, photographs that include beautiful B&W prints of a bygone era and large colorful panels detailing the health benefits of tea is organized by the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the United Nation in New York in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Tea Board.



