Sri Lanka Tamil party 'perturbed' by the proposed Counter-Terrorism Act
May 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka's main Tamil party, the Tamil National Alliance today said it is "deeply concerned" over Cabinet approval for a policy and legal framework relating to the proposed Counter-Terrorism Act. The Tamil National Alliance said in a statement they were "shocked" by the extent to which the draft framework "curtails civil liberties, erodes judicial control over the state security apparatus and the staggering potential for abuse and torture."
