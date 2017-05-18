Sri Lanka says no to remembrance of d...

Sri Lanka says no to remembrance of dead Tamils at monument

" A Sri Lankan court has barred activists from holding a civil war commemoration near a monument to ethnic Tamils killed in the fighting, but said Tamils could hold memorial events in a nearby church. Anti-war activists plan to mark Friday's eighth anniversary of the war's end in Mullivaikkal village, where hundreds of thousands of civilians were trapped in May 2009 as Tamil Tiger rebels mounted their last stand against government troops.

