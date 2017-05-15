Sri Lanka: Remembering Mu’l’...

Sri Lanka: Remembering Mu’l’livaaykkaal in proper context: Professor Jude Lal Fernando

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TamilNet Newswire

At Ki'linochchi, he openly stated that the EU leaders had committed a huge mistake by proscribing the LTTE. The EU ban harmed the parity of status in the talks and paved the way for genocidal onslaught.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TamilNet Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,377 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC