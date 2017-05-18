Sri Lanka president switches foreign, finance ministers in reshuffle
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena gestures as he speaks during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 23, 2017. Managala Samaraweera, who has been foreign minister since January 2015, was appointed as finance and media minister.
