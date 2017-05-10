Sri Lanka PM Wickremasinghe gives his word on oil tanker deal ahead of PM Modi's visit

Sri Lanka and India are expected to sign an agreement to jointly invest and develop the Trincomalee Port and e... Read More NEW DELHI: In what could be a shot in arm for India ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka later this week, Colombo has said that it will lease out oil tanks to India under the proposed deal to jointly operate a strategic oil facility in the country's eastern port of Trincomalee. Addressing a gathering in the central town of Welimada over the weekend, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe said the joint working group of the two countries will formulate investment plans for the integrated development of Trincomalee.

