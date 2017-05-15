Sri Lanka PM courts increased infrastructure investment from China: Xinhua

May 16 Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday that he welcomed increased Chinese investment in Sri Lanka's major infrastructure projects, Chinese state media said. China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Xi's signature economic and foreign policy to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia, Europe and Africa.

