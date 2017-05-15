Sri Lanka plans to add 8361MW to national grid in 20 years from...
May 17, Colombo: Sri Lanka requires over US$ 14.5 billion to implement the least cost long term power generation plan for the next 20 years, the electricity sector regulator, Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka said in a statement. The state power supplier, Ceylon Electricity Board has prepared a Least Cost Long Term Generation Expansion Plan 2018-2037 projecting the growth of energy demand for the next 20 years.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
