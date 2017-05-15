Sri Lanka plans to add 8361MW to nati...

Sri Lanka plans to add 8361MW to national grid in 20 years from...

May 17, Colombo: Sri Lanka requires over US$ 14.5 billion to implement the least cost long term power generation plan for the next 20 years, the electricity sector regulator, Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka said in a statement. The state power supplier, Ceylon Electricity Board has prepared a Least Cost Long Term Generation Expansion Plan 2018-2037 projecting the growth of energy demand for the next 20 years.

Chicago, IL

