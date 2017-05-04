Sri Lanka only leasing oil tanks to I...

Sri Lanka only leasing oil tanks to India, PM reiterates

May 06, Colombo: Sri Lanka will only lease out oil tanks to India under the proposed deal to jointly operate a strategic oil facility in the eastern port district of Trincomalee, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said. Addressing a gathering in the central town of Welimada yesterday, the Prime Minister said the joint working group of the two countries will formulate investment plans for the integrated development of Trincomalee, PTI reported.

