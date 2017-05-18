Sri Lanka-Norway relations have entered a new and dynamic phase- Finance Minister

May 18, Colombo: Sri Lanka-Norway diplomatic relations spanning over 60 years since 1950 have entered a new and dynamic phase strengthening the relations and bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said. The Minister welcoming the long relationship with Norway, said the bilateral relations have gathered new momentum with the exchange of high level visits and meetings between the leaders of the two countries, The open dialogue and the proactive bilateral engagement culminated with the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg concluding an official visit to Sri Lanka in August 2016.

