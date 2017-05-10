Sri Lanka: North-east shuts down

54 min ago Read more: Green Left Weekly

The predominantly Tamil north and east of the island of Sri Lanka were brought to a "complete standstill" on April 27, Tamilnet reported, as a result of a strike called by unions, civil groups and Tamil political parties. It was supported by the Northern Provincial Council, which suspended its sitting.

Chicago, IL

