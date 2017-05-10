Sri Lanka: No action from Sirisena on...

Sri Lanka: No action from Sirisena on withdrawing Sinhala colonists from pasturelands of Batticaloa

After years of continuous agitation, the intrusion was halted to some extent a year ago. But, SL President Sirisena's settler colonist goons continue to sustain their properties and huts in the pasturelands, Tamil farmers complain.

