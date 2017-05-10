Sri Lanka, Netherlands cooperate to p...

Sri Lanka, Netherlands cooperate to provide protection against maritime piracy

May 13, Colombo:

May 13, Colombo: Sri Lanka, on a request from the government of The Netherlands will provide security for commercial ships sailing with the Netherland flag against maritime piracy. The Dutch Government has requested Sri Lanka to provide services of Sri Lankan Navy for the Netherland Navy brigade serving in Indian Ocean off Somali coast on a payment basis.

Chicago, IL

