Sri Lanka Navy ships arrive in Singapore to take part in IMDEX Asia 2017
May 13, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy's Offshore Patrol Vessels , SLNS Sagara and SLNS Nandimithra have arrived at the Changi Harbour in Singapore Friday. The two Sri Lankan naval ships left Colombo on 5th May to take part in the International Maritime Defense Exhibition Asia 2017 that will be held from 16-18 May at Changi Exhibition Center.
