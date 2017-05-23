Sri Lanka Navy arrests six Indian fis...

Sri Lanka Navy arrests six Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters

May 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy on Wednesday arrested six Indian fishermen and impounded their fishing dhow for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Coast Guard personnel onboard a Fast Attack Craft of the Northern Naval Command arrested the six Tamil Nadu fishermen engaged in illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters, north of Kovilan near Delft Island today .

Chicago, IL

