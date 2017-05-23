Sri Lanka Navy arrests six Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters
May 24, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy on Wednesday arrested six Indian fishermen and impounded their fishing dhow for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Coast Guard personnel onboard a Fast Attack Craft of the Northern Naval Command arrested the six Tamil Nadu fishermen engaged in illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters, north of Kovilan near Delft Island today .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC