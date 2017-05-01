Sri Lanka Marxist party to build a movement to improve economic and...

May 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Marxist party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna will build a movement to improve economic and environmental standards of the country in a manner for the citizens to be proud of being Sri Lankans, the party leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said. JVP leader MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake addressing the May Day celebrations at the BRC Grounds in Colombo yesterday said bot main political parties, Sri Lanka Freedom party and the United National Party have ruined the country environmentally and economically over the past 70 years.

