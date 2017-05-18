Sri Lanka marks 8 years since end of ...

Sri Lanka marks 8 years since end of bloody civil war

Sri Lanka marked the eighth anniversary of the end of its bloody civil war on Friday with much of the legacy and divisions created by more than quarter-century of violence still intact. Families are still looking for their missing relatives, others demanding their land back from military occupation, fishermen asking for sea access blocked by the navy, widows heading families and handicapped persons are struggling without jobs.

