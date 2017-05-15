Sri Lanka inks MoU with the Netherlan...

Sri Lanka inks MoU with the Netherlands to provide services to Dutch Vessel Protection Detachments

Colombo Page

May 16, Colombo: The Government of Sri Lanka today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of The Netherlands on provision of services to the Netherlands Merchant Vessel Protection Detachments operating in the Indian Ocean. The Ambassador of The Netherlands in Colombo Joanne Doornewaard and Secretary to the Ministry of Defense Karunasena Hettiarachchi representing the two governments signed the MoU at the Ministry of Defense on Tuesday .

Chicago, IL

