Sri Lanka, India navies hold 27th IMB...

Sri Lanka, India navies hold 27th IMBL meeting aboard Sri Lankan naval ship

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Colombo Page

May 19, Colombo: Sri Lanka and India navies have held the annual International Maritime Boundary Line meeting aboard a Sri Lankan naval ship in the mid seas on Friday. The Sri Lankan Navy in a statement said the 27th International Maritime Boundary Line meeting between the representatives of Navies of Sri Lanka and India was held onboard SLNS Sayura at the Indo-Sri Lanka Maritime Boundary Line off Kankasanthurai on 19th May. The Sri Lankan delegation, headed by Commander Northern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Jayantha De Silva, comprised Deputy Director General of Sri Lanka Coast Guard Commodore Sujeewa Perera, Director Naval Operations Commodore Kalana Jinadasa and another eight naval officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,008 • Total comments across all topics: 281,193,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC