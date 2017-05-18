Sri Lanka, India navies hold 27th IMBL meeting aboard Sri Lankan naval ship

May 19, Colombo: Sri Lanka and India navies have held the annual International Maritime Boundary Line meeting aboard a Sri Lankan naval ship in the mid seas on Friday. The Sri Lankan Navy in a statement said the 27th International Maritime Boundary Line meeting between the representatives of Navies of Sri Lanka and India was held onboard SLNS Sayura at the Indo-Sri Lanka Maritime Boundary Line off Kankasanthurai on 19th May. The Sri Lankan delegation, headed by Commander Northern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Jayantha De Silva, comprised Deputy Director General of Sri Lanka Coast Guard Commodore Sujeewa Perera, Director Naval Operations Commodore Kalana Jinadasa and another eight naval officers.

