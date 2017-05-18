Sri Lanka government to introduce fle...

Sri Lanka government to introduce flexible working hours for public sector

May 20, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government plans to launch a pilot project introducing flexible working hours for the public sector currently serving in offices situated in Battaramulla area. According to a recent study carried out in the Battaramulla administrative area for a three-month period from November 2016 up to January 2017, it has been found out that 58 percent of government officers use their private vehicles or official vehicles reach their offices.

Chicago, IL

