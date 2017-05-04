Sri Lanka expects to make a noteworthy contribution to Asia Pacific economy

May 07, Yokohama: Sri Lanka's strategy to improve growth and dilute the debt servicing cost would ensure a noteworthy contribution towards the expected economic growth of the Asian and Pacific regions, island nation's Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said. Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake addressing the Business Session at the 50th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank's Board of Governors on Sunday said the Sri Lankan economy had shown tremendous resilience in the past countering many adverse situations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.