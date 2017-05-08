Sri Lanka culture and tradition celeb...

Sri Lanka culture and tradition celebrated in Washington

May 08, Washington, DC: Despite spring showers, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington DC was a hive of activity on Saturday as thousands of visitors thronged to the embassy premises for a celebration of Sri Lankan culture. The Embassy opened its doors to the public as part of the annual "Passport DC Around the World Embassy Tour", an event organized by Cultural Tourism D.C., which provides embassies in Washington D.C. the opportunity to offer a peak into their cultures and cuisine.

