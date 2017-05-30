Sri Lanka culinary show at the Embassy Chef Challenge in Washington
May 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka presented its authentic culinary at the Annual Embassy Chef Challenge held on May 24th at the International Trade Center in the Ronald Regan Building in Washington DC. At this well attended annual event over 30 Embassy Chefs showcased their culinary talents with food preparation skills and signature delicacies of each country.
